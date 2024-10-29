JINS HOLDINGS Expands Eyewear Business to Vietnam

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. has established a new subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to expand its eyewear business. The subsidiary, JINS Vietnam Co., Ltd., is fully owned by the company and will start operations with its first store set to open in the summer of 2025. The financial impact of this expansion on the company is expected to be minimal.

For further insights into JP:3046 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.