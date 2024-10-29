News & Insights

JINS HOLDINGS Expands Eyewear Business to Vietnam

October 29, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. has established a new subsidiary in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, to expand its eyewear business. The subsidiary, JINS Vietnam Co., Ltd., is fully owned by the company and will start operations with its first store set to open in the summer of 2025. The financial impact of this expansion on the company is expected to be minimal.

