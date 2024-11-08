JINS HOLDINGS to Enhance Governance with New Committee

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. has announced its decision to transition to a Company with an Audit and Supervisory Committee, pending approval from its upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. The company has also nominated a slate of directors to assume roles after the transition, signaling a strategic move to enhance corporate governance.

