JINS HOLDINGS Announces Increased Year-End Dividend

November 08, 2024 — 02:46 am EST

JINS HOLDINGS (JP:3046) has released an update.

JINS HOLDINGS Inc. has announced plans to pay a year-end dividend of 41 yen per share for the fiscal year ending August 31, 2024, marking a notable increase from the previous year’s 25 yen. This decision aligns with the company’s commitment to enhance shareholder value while ensuring stable dividend payouts. Shareholder approval will be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.

