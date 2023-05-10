Jinmao Property Services (HKG:816) Price Target Decreased by 12.66% to 5.88

The average one-year price target for Jinmao Property Services (HKG:816) has been revised to 5.88 / share. This is an decrease of 12.66% from the prior estimate of 6.73 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.45 to a high of 6.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.53% from the latest reported closing price of 5.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jinmao Property Services. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 42.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 816 is 0.00%, a decrease of 17.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 81.83% to 1,133K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 459K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 346K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 123K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

