JinkoSolar’s Q3 2024: Rising Shipments Amid Price Pressures

October 30, 2024 — 09:48 am EDT

JinkoSolar (JKS) has released an update.

JinkoSolar reported a significant increase in module shipments for the third quarter of 2024, maintaining its position as a leader in the solar module industry despite facing challenges from declining prices. The company achieved a gross margin improvement to 15.7%, and its net income of $3.2 million marked a sequential recovery. JinkoSolar continues to enhance its N-type TOPCon technology and smart production capabilities, aiming for long-term growth in a competitive market.

Stocks mentioned

JKS

