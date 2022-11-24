JinkoSolar To Supply 522 MW Of Modules For Phase L Of Santa Luzia Utility PV Project In Brazil

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said that its subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. will supply approximately 522 MW of Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Complex Project in Paraíba State, Brazil.

The Project consists of three Phases with Phase l currently under construction. When fully completed, the total power generated by the Project will be 1.2 GW.

The Project is located in an area of more than 1,700 hectares in the cities of Santa Luzia and São Mamede. Total investment is around BRL 4.1 billion and the Project is estimated to create 750 direct jobs.

The first batches of the modules were shipped in November 2022 and the shipment of Phase l is estimated to be completed in May 2023. The COD of the last UFV of phase l is expected to be January 2024.

