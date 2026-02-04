JinkoSolar Stock Rises 10% Over IEC 62443-2-4 Certification From Exida

(RTTNews) - Stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) is climbing about 10 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the announcement that its Jinko ESS North American business unit has received IEC 62443-2-4 certification from exida, a globally recognized authority in industrial cybersecurity and functional safety.

The company's shares are currently trading at $28.18 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 10.86 percent. The stock opened at $28.11 and has climbed as high as $30.55 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $13.42 to $31.88.

Notably, IEC 62443-2-4 is an internationally respected standard that defines best practices for secure development lifecycle (SDL) processes for service providers of industrial automation and control systems.

