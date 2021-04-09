JinkoSolar Slips To Loss In Q4; Sees Q1 Revenue Below View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported that its net loss attributable to the company's ordinary shareholders was RMB377.0 million or US$57.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of RMB369.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Loss per ADS was RMB14.40 or US$2.21, compared to earnings per ADS of RMB6.68 last year.

In Friday pre-market trade, JKS was trading at $35.31 down $3.55 or 9.14 percent.

Non-GAAP earnings per ADS were RMB0.74 or US$0.11 compared to RMB 9.74 in the prior year.

Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB9.42 billion or US$1.44 billion, a decrease of 1.1% from RMB9.53 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.37 per share and revenues of $1.38 billion for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.5 GW to 5.0 GW, and total revenue of US$1.18 billion to US$1.30 billion. Analysts expect revenues of $1.31 billion for the first-quarter.

For full year 2021, the company estimates total shipments, including solar cell and wafer, to be in the range of 25 GW to 30 GW.

JinkoSolar expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 33 GW, 27 GW, including 800 MW N-type cells, and 37 GW, respectively, by the end of 2021.

