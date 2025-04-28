JinkoSolar Set to Release Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS is expected to report first-quarter 2025 results on April 29, 2025, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 119.57%. However, JinkoSolar has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 511.33%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Factors to Note Ahead of JKS’ Results

Healthy module shipment, particularly to the United States, Europe and India, backed by increasing solar demand, is expected to have contributed favorably to the company’s first-quarter revenues. However, demand volatility in some overseas markets, leading to lower orders in the recent past, is expected to have hurt module shipments for JKS, thereby affecting its overall quarterly revenues to some extent.



Additionally, the ongoing decline in the average selling price of modules is likely to have resulted in lower revenues from module sales on a year-over-year basis.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS’ first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.81 billion, indicating a decline of 43.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The declining average selling price of solar modules is expected to have negatively impacted the company's gross margin. This, along with dismal revenue expectations as well as the elimination of obsolete production capacity, is likely to have adversely impacted JKS’ overall bottom-line performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of $1.45 per share, indicating a deterioration from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 39 cents.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JinkoSolar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: JKS’ Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: JinkoSolar currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry, which have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their quarterly results.



Nextracker Inc. NXT is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results on May 14, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $828.3 million, which indicates a 12.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at 98 cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 2.1%.



Array Technologies ARRY is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.65% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $263.1 million, which indicates a 71.5% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at nine cents per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 50%.



Shoals Technologies Group SHLS is scheduled to report its first-quarter 2025 results on May 6, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $73.9 million, which indicates an 18.7% decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pinned at four cents per share.





