JinkoSolar sees FY24 module shipments 90.0GW-100.0GW.

The Company expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2024.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JKS:
- JinkoSolar reports Q3 EPS 2c, consensus (29c)
- JinkoSolar call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- JinkoSolar rises 16.2%
- Treasury publishes final rule for Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit
- Jinkosolar (JKS) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.