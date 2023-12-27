JinkoSolar Reports Results Of AGM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said all shareholders resolutions proposed at the 2023 annual general meeting were duly passed. This included: re-election of Wing Keong Siew as a director; re-election of Yingqiu Liu as a director; ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as auditors; and authorization of the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditors.

JinkoSolar is one of the largest solar module manufacturers in the world. It had 14 productions facilities globally, and 24 overseas subsidiaries as of September 30, 2023.

