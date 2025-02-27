JinkoSolar Reports Preliminary 2024 Results For Jiangxi Jinko Amid Pricing Pressures

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS), a global solar module manufacturer, Thursday announced preliminary unaudited financial results for its majority-owned subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Revenues declined by 21.96 percent year-on-year to RMB92.62 billion, while net income attributable to shareholders dropped sharply by 98.78% to RMB90.54 million.

Excluding extraordinary items, the net loss was RMB1,011.98 million a 114.66 percent decrease reflecting reduced photovoltaic product selling prices amid significant industry pricing pressures. Despite global industry growth, Jiangxi Jinko faced operational challenges, including capacity adjustments and a fire incident.

JKS is currently trading at $24.00 up 0.61 percent or $0.14 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.