JinkoSolar Reaffirms FY24 Total Solar Module Shipments Outlook

August 30, 2024 — 06:59 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said it expects total solar module shipments for the third quarter to be in a range of 23.0 GW to 25.0 GW and continues to projects total solar module shipments for the full-year 2024 in the range of 100.0 GW to 110.0 GW.

The Company also expects its annual production capacity for mono wafer, solar cell and solar module to reach 120.0 GW, 95.0 GW and 130.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2024.

