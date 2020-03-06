JinkoSolar Raises Q4 & FY19 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said, for fiscal 2019, the company now expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 14.3 GW to 14.4 GW, updated from prior guidance range of 14.0 GW to 14.2 GW.

For the fourth-quarter, the company now expects: total solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.5 GW to 4.6 GW, exceeding previous guidance range of 4.2 GW to 4.4 GW. Total revenues are expected to be in the range of $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion, exceeding prior guidance range of $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion.

For fiscal 2020, JinkoSolar reiterated its outlook for total solar module shipments in the range of 18.0 GW to 20.0 GW, an approximately 35% year-over-year increase.

