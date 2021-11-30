Markets
JKS

JinkoSolar Q3 Adj. Net Income Declines; Revenues Down 2.3% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) reported third quarter non-GAAP net income of RMB 15.9 million, down 95.1% year over year. Non-GAAP earnings per ADS was RMB 0.31, compared to RMB 7.22.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 194.2 million, compared to RMB 6.9 million, previous year. Loss per ADS was RMB 0.49 compared to a loss of RMB 6.20.

Total revenues were RMB 8.57 billion, down 2.3% year over year. The company noted that the year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to a decrease in the shipment of solar modules. Quarterly shipments were 4,993 MW, down 2.4% year over year.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects total shipments to be in the range of 7.3 GW to 8.8 GW. For full year 2021, the company estimates total shipments to be in the range of 22.8 GW to 24.3 GW.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JKS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular