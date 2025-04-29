JinkoSolar Posts Loss In Q1

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) posted a net loss to ordinary shareholders of RMB 1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared with net income of RMB 609.4 million, a year ago. Loss per ordinary share was RMB 6.40, compared to profit per ordinary share of RMB 1.34. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 1.07 billion, compared with adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 470.3 million.

Total revenues in the first quarter were RMB 13.84 billion, a decrease of 39.9% from RMB 23.04 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Quarterly shipments were 19,130 MW, down 12.7% year-over-year.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects module shipments to be in the range of 20.0 GW to 25.0 GW. For full year 2025, the company estimates module shipments to be in the range of 85.0 GW to 100.0 GW.

