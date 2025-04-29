Markets
JKS

JinkoSolar Posts Loss In Q1

April 29, 2025 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co. (JKS) posted a net loss to ordinary shareholders of RMB 1.32 billion in the first quarter of 2025, compared with net income of RMB 609.4 million, a year ago. Loss per ordinary share was RMB 6.40, compared to profit per ordinary share of RMB 1.34. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 1.07 billion, compared with adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 470.3 million.

Total revenues in the first quarter were RMB 13.84 billion, a decrease of 39.9% from RMB 23.04 billion in the first quarter of 2024. Quarterly shipments were 19,130 MW, down 12.7% year-over-year.

For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects module shipments to be in the range of 20.0 GW to 25.0 GW. For full year 2025, the company estimates module shipments to be in the range of 85.0 GW to 100.0 GW.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.