JinkoSolar Posts Adj. Profit In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) reported third-quarter adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB 427.5 million compared with a adjusted net loss of RMB 1.5 million, a year ago. Net income attributable to shareholders was RMB 549.8 million, compared with RMB 194.2 million, prior year. Earnings per ADS was RMB 6.39 compared to a loss of RMB 0.49.

Total revenues were RMB 19.52 billion, up 127.8% year-over-year. The year-over-year increases were mainly attributable to an increase in the shipment of solar modules. Quarterly shipments were 10,856 MW, up 117.4% year-over-year.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects module shipments to be in the range of 13.0 GW to 15.0 GW. For full year 2022, the company estimates module shipments to be in the range of 41.5 GW to 43.5 GW.

