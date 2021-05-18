JinkoSolar Names Mengmeng Li CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced that it has appointed Mengmeng (Pan) Li as chief financial officer, effective immediately, succeeding Haiyun (Charlie) Cao. The Company said it does not believe this change to its senior management team will have any material impact on its business operations.

The company specified that the change of its chief financial officer to comply with certain business operation independence requirements of the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech Innovation Board or the "STAR Market" in relation to the proposed listing of its principal operating subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko on the STAR Market.

The company noted that Haiyun Cao has resigned as chief financial officer and will carry out his responsibility at Jiangxi Jinko and will continue serving as a director of the Company.

Mengmeng (Pan) Li has been the deputy director of finance of the Company since 2021. Before that, he served as the senior internal audit manager of the Company from July 2017 to 2021.

