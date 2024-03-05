JinkoSolar (JKS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS is expected to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results soon, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 32.14%. JinkoSolar has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 102.66%.

Factors to Note

Increased module shipment, especially that of JinkoSolar’s N-Type module, is expected to have bolstered the company’s fourth-quarter revenues. However, an anticipated downward trend for average selling price of modules in the quarter might have fetched lower revenues from sale of modules on a year-over-year basis.

Region-wise, growing solar demand in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries, as well as strong demand from the United States, must have added an impetus to JKS’ revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter. However, the relatively high inventory in Europe might have had some adverse impact on the company’s sales from this region.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $4.08 billion, indicating a decline of 7.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The declining cost of polysilicon and the increasing shipment of N-type modules might have bolstered the company’s fourth-quarter gross margin.

Also, with JKS progressing toward mass production of its N-Type products to meet the growing demand for the same in the global solar market, improved production efficiency might have favorably enabled it to reduce production costs. This, along with a favorable gross margin, must have also bolstered its quarterly earnings.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JKS’ fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.32 per share, indicating growth of 54.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for JinkoSolar this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: JKS’ Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: JinkoSolar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are two companies in the same sector that you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.



OPAL Fuels Inc OPAL currently has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $93.1 million, indicating an improvement of 39.6% from the prior-year reported figure.

OPAL delivered a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 68.33%. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 22 cents per share, implying a 22.2% surge from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Riley Exploration Permian REPX currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.90% and a Zacks Rank #3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $94.8 million, indicating an improvement of 21.4% from the prior-year reported figure.

REPX delivered a four-quarter average negative earnings surprise of 0.60%. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.61 per share, implying a 1.8% decline from the year-ago quarter’s level.

A Recent Solar Release

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, indicating a 64.2% decline from $1.51 reported in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Enphase Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $302.6 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $327 million by 7.5%. The top line also declined 58.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure of $724.7 million.

