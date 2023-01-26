JinkoSolar (JKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

JinkoSolar (JKS) closed at $56.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar power product maker had gained 44.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.39%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JinkoSolar as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 116.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.76 billion, up 46.22% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JinkoSolar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.45% higher. JinkoSolar currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JinkoSolar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.26.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

