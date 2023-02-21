JinkoSolar (JKS) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

JinkoSolar (JKS) closed the most recent trading day at $50.19, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 15.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JinkoSolar as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.45, up 116.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion, up 46.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JinkoSolar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JinkoSolar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JinkoSolar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.76.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.