JinkoSolar (JKS) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JinkoSolar (JKS) closed at $52.61, marking a -0.57% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 9.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.83%.

JinkoSolar will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $1.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 116.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion, up 46.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JinkoSolar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JinkoSolar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, JinkoSolar is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.42. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.66, which means JinkoSolar is trading at a discount to the group.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.