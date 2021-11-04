JinkoSolar (JKS) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average
JinkoSolar (JKS) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, JKS broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.
Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.
JKS could be on the verge of another rally after moving 22.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.
The bullish case solidifies once investors consider JKS's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.
Investors should think about putting JKS on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.
Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence
In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.
Click to get this free report
JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.