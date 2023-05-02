JinkoSolar (JKS) Q1 Sales Beat Estimates, Earnings Rise Y/Y

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.’s JKS share price has increased 3.9% to $49.61 per share since its earnings release on Apr 28, 2023.

JinkoSolar reported first-quarter 2023 earnings per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) of $2.18. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2023 earnings was pegged at 37 cents. The company reported earnings per ADS of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a significant improvement from the prior-year figure.

Total Revenues

In the quarter under review, JinkoSolar’s total revenues of $3,396.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,302 million by 2.9%. The top line advanced 45.8% on a year-over-year basis due to an increase in solar module shipments.

Quarterly Highlights

In the first quarter of 2023, JKS’ total solar module, cell and wafer shipments were 14,490 megawatts (MW) (13,038 MW for solar modules and 1,452 MW for cells and wafers).

The gross margin during the quarter under review was 17.3% compared with 15.1% in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s total operating expenses increased 19.5% year over year to $412 million. The year-over-year upside was primarily due to a rise in the shipping cost of solar modules.

JinkoSolar incurred $8.1 million as interest expenses, down 68.2% year over year, as its interest income from bank deposits increased.

Financial Condition

As of Mar 31, 2023, JinkoSolar had cash and cash equivalents of $1.27 billion, down from $2.01 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Total interest-bearing debts as of Mar 31, 2023 were $4.37 billion compared with $4.16 billion as of Dec 31, 2022.

Q1 Business Development

JKS’ orderbook visibility for 2023 exceeded 60%, with overseas orders as the major contributor.

Q2 & 2023 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2023, JinkoSolar expects total shipments in the band of 16-18 gigawatts (GW). For 2023, JinkoSolar anticipates total shipments (including solar modules, cells and wafers) in the range of 60 GW-70 GW.

The company expects its annual mono wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity to reach 75.0 GW, 75.0 GW and 90.0 GW, respectively, by the end of 2023.

Zacks Rank

JinkoSolar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

