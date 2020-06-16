JinkoSolar (JKS) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS reported first-quarter 2020 earnings per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 38 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 49.3%. The bottom line, however, improved significantly from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 15 cents per ADS.



Total Revenues



In the quarter under review, JinkoSolar’s total revenues of $1,198 million exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,001 million by 19.8%. The top line, moreover, improved 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. The upside can be mainly attributed to the increase in solar module shipments.



Quarterly Highlights



In first-quarter 2020, JinkoSolar’s total solar modules shipment was 3,411 megawatts, up 12.3% year over year.

Gross margin during the quarter was 19.5% compared with 16.6% in the first quarter of 2019.



The company’s total operating expenses flared up 26.8% year over year to $130.5 million. The year-over-year increase was mainly due to an increase in shipping costs.



The company incurred $15.3 million as interest expenses, up 13% year over year, due to an increase in borrowings, the cessation of interest capitalization on certain completed solar projects and due to the issuance of additional convertible senior notes in May 2019.

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited Quote

Financial Condition

As of Mar 31, 2020, JinkoSolar had cash and cash equivalents of $557.5 million, up from $812.1 million as of Dec 31, 2019.



Total interest-bearing debts as of Mar 31, 2020, were $1.81 billion compared with $1.93 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



Recent Business Developments



In March 2020, JinkoSolar's Tiger module hit 1GW in orders during the first three months after its launch. Also during the same month, its board of directors approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the company to repurchase up to $100 million of its ordinary shares represented by ADS within twelve months.



Guidance



For the second quarter of 2020, the company expects total solar module shipments to be in the range of 4.2-4.5 GW. Total revenues for the second quarter are expected in the range of $1.10-$1.18 billion.



For 2020, the company projects total solar modules shipment of 18-20 GW.



Zacks Rank



JinkoSolar currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Other Solar Releases



Enphase Energy ENPH reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 32 cents by 18.8%. The bottom line also surged a massive 375% from 8 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.



SunPower SPWR reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted loss of 10 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 21 cents and a loss of 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SolarEdge Technologies SEDG reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.20 by 14.2%. The bottom-line figure, however, surged 47.1% from 70 cents registered in the prior-year quarter.



