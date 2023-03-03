JinkoSolar (JKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JinkoSolar (JKS) closed at $56.22, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 12.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 2.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.8% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JinkoSolar as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, JinkoSolar is projected to report earnings of $1.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 116.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.76 billion, up 46.22% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JinkoSolar. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. JinkoSolar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, JinkoSolar currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.73, so we one might conclude that JinkoSolar is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.