JinkoSolar (JKS) Launches Solar Panel for Home Installation

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited JKS recently launched its new N type all black solar panel, an attempt most likely to expand its share in the residential solar market. Notably, these panels will be the company’s first-ever panel specifically for home installation, boasting a maximum output of 405-watt peak (Wp).

With 21.22% efficiency, these panels will entitle homeowners to fit more power capacity on rooftops than ever before.

Residential Solar Market Opportunities

Rapidly declining price of solar panels, backed by improved photovoltaic technology, coupled with government subsidies has been boosting the global residential solar market in recent times. This has encouraged nations like Brazil, India, Mexico and a few more to adopt more residential solar energy, apart from the United States and Europe.

JinkoSolar has been making consistent investments in its research and development (R&D) activities, resulting in the development of high-quality Wafer, Cell and Modules, which are being installed in solar projects across the globe. The latest N type all black is such a solar panel and will empower the company to expand its footprint in the booming residential solar market.

Interestingly, in Australia’s Victoria state, the company expects to witness rapid growth in residential projects, following the return of the rooftop solar panel rebates and improved economic efficiency from distributed PV. With the latest unveiling of its N type all black solar panel, we may expect increased shipments from JinkoSolar to Victoria, which will boost the company’s top line.

Global Presence: JinkoSolar & Others

Per a report from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), renewable energy share in global power generation could reach 86% in 2050 from 25% at 2018-end. The IRENA report also mentions that electricity generation from solar energy is expected to increase to nearly 360 GW per year in 2050 from the current level of 109 GW.

We expect that to reap the benefits of this expanding global solar market, JinkoSolar and other solar players will enhance their manufacturing capacity, which in turn should boost their profit.

Evidently, in 2018, JinkoSolar’s solar module shipment touched 11.4 gigawatts (GW). It is expected to have achieved module shipments in the range of 14-15 GW in 2019.

Given the growing demand for solar modules, First Solar FSLR expects to increase its nameplate Series 6 manufacturing capacity to 6 gigawatts by year-end 2020 and 8 gigawatts by year-end 2021.

SunPower SPWR won awards worth more than $500 million in 2019 and acquired bookings worth 26 megawatts in the fourth quarter. Such contract wins are indicative of future revenue growth prospects of the company.

At the end of September 2019, Canadian Solar’s CSIQ utility-scale solar power plants in operation totaled 795.8 megawatts peak (MWp), with an estimated resale value of $900 billion. Moreover, the company’s late-stage, utility-scale solar pipelines, including the ones under construction, increased to 3.4 GWp.

Price Performance

In a year's time, shares of JinkoSolar have surged 37.5% compared with the industry’s 73.3% rally.

