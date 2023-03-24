JinkoSolar (JKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JinkoSolar (JKS) closed the most recent trading day at $47.90, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 10.83% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.48% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from JinkoSolar as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, JinkoSolar is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 270%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.3 billion, up 41.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.70 per share and revenue of $16.31 billion, which would represent changes of +28.6% and +32.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JinkoSolar. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.1% lower. JinkoSolar is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, JinkoSolar is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.13. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.72.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.