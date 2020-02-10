JinkoSolar (JKS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, JinkoSolar (JKS) closed at $21.69, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.73% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the solar power product maker had lost 5% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 10.99% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.95% in that time.

JKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect JKS to post earnings of $1.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 230%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.21 billion, up 8.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JKS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. JKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note JKS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.72.

It is also worth noting that JKS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Solar industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

