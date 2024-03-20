JinkoSolar Holdings Slips 8% On Reduced Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of JinkoSolar Holdings Co. Ltd. (JKS) are sliding more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported fourth quarter earnings that fell from the prior year.

The earnings for the quarter were RMB 29.32 million or RMB 0.54 per share, compared to RMB 665.02 million or RMB 5.01 per share last year.

Currently, on the NYSE, shares are at $24.24, down 8.20 percent from the previous close of $26.45 on a volume of 1,034,941.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.