JKS

JinkoSolar Holding Slips After Announcing Private Offering Upto RMB 9.7 Bln Shares

August 14, 2023 — 11:19 am EDT

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are trading more than 3 percent lower on Monday morning after the company said its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. intends private offering of up to RMB9.7 billion ordinary shares.

The gross proceeds will be used for the construction and development of the integrated project of Jiangxi Jinko in Shanxi, China, manufacturing monocrystalline silicon pull rods, silicon wafers, high-efficiency solar cells, and modules, and working capital or repayment of loans for Jiangxi Jinko.

Currently, shares are at $34.75, down 3.27 percent from the previous close of $35.93 on a volume of 1,294,718.

