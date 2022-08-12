JinkoSolar Holding Shares Continue Bearish

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are sliding more than 5 percent on Friday morning trade, continuing bearish. There were no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement.

Currently, shares are at $62.96, down 5.62 percent from the previous close of $66.71 on a volume of 838,110. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $35.41-$76.92 on average volume of 1,233,522.

