JinkoSolar Holding Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on June 15, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.jinkosolar.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 855-824-5644 (US) or +852 3027 6500 (International), Passcode 55108006#.

For a replay call, dial +1 646 982 0473 (US) or +61 2 8325 2405 (International), Passcode 319334664#.

