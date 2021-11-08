JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is JinkoSolar Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2021 JinkoSolar Holding had CN¥28.6b of debt, an increase on CN¥22.4b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥6.58b, its net debt is less, at about CN¥22.0b.

How Strong Is JinkoSolar Holding's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:JKS Debt to Equity History November 8th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, JinkoSolar Holding had liabilities of CN¥31.9b due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥11.7b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had CN¥6.58b in cash and CN¥5.22b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥31.7b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit casts a shadow over the CN¥17.1b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. At the end of the day, JinkoSolar Holding would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

JinkoSolar Holding shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (7.9), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 2.4 times the interest expense. The debt burden here is substantial. Worse, JinkoSolar Holding's EBIT was down 45% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if JinkoSolar Holding can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, JinkoSolar Holding saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Our View

To be frank both JinkoSolar Holding's EBIT growth rate and its track record of staying on top of its total liabilities make us rather uncomfortable with its debt levels. And furthermore, its net debt to EBITDA also fails to instill confidence. Considering everything we've mentioned above, it's fair to say that JinkoSolar Holding is carrying heavy debt load. If you harvest honey without a bee suit, you risk getting stung, so we'd probably stay away from this particular stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with JinkoSolar Holding (including 1 which is significant) .

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

