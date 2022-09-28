JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS) Seems To Be Using A Lot Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is JinkoSolar Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 JinkoSolar Holding had CN¥52.1b of debt, an increase on CN¥28.6b, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥13.4b, its net debt is less, at about CN¥38.7b. NYSE:JKS Debt to Equity History September 28th 2022

A Look At JinkoSolar Holding's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that JinkoSolar Holding had liabilities of CN¥62.9b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥15.6b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥13.4b in cash and CN¥14.0b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total CN¥51.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥19.2b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, JinkoSolar Holding would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Weak interest cover of 1.2 times and a disturbingly high net debt to EBITDA ratio of 15.3 hit our confidence in JinkoSolar Holding like a one-two punch to the gut. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Worse, JinkoSolar Holding's EBIT was down 52% over the last year. If earnings continue to follow that trajectory, paying off that debt load will be harder than convincing us to run a marathon in the rain. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine JinkoSolar Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, JinkoSolar Holding saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, JinkoSolar Holding's EBIT growth rate left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. And furthermore, its interest cover also fails to instill confidence. It looks to us like JinkoSolar Holding carries a significant balance sheet burden. If you harvest honey without a bee suit, you risk getting stung, so we'd probably stay away from this particular stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for JinkoSolar Holding (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

