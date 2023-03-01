JinkoSolar Holding (JKS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (Symbol: JKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.32, changing hands as high as $57.20 per share. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKS's low point in its 52 week range is $36.51 per share, with $76.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.92.

