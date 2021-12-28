Markets
JinkoSolar Holding Gains On IPO Registration With CSRC

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after its subsidiary Jinko solar completed initial public offering or IPO registration with China Securities Regulatory Commission or CSRC.

JinkoSolar Chairman said it will soon enter the issuance process for its IPO and gain access to the fast-growing capital market in China, which will further strengthen its leadership in the PV industry.

Currently, shares are at $45.22, up 7.24 percent on a volume of 601,408. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $28.39-$76.53 on average volume of 1,270,388.

