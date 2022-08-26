JinkoSolar Holding Gains On Growth In Q2 Revenues

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are trading up more than 6 percent on Friday morning after the company reported 137.6 percent increase in second-quarter revenues compared to the prior year
The innovative solar module manufacturers reported an increase in quarterly revenue to RMB 18.841 billion from 7.928 billion last year.
Currently, shares are at $61.83, up 6 percent from the previous close of $58.65 on a volume of 897,648.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryJKS
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Daily Markets: $2 Trillion Options Expiration Closes Out a Relatively Calm Week
- Daily Markets: Investors Prepare to Reassess Expectations Ahead of the Fed
- Daily Markets: August Flash PMI Provides Economic Guidance Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting
- Daily Markets: Federal Reserve, Student Debt Relief to Nudge Markets