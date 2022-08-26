JinkoSolar Holding Gains On Growth In Q2 Revenues

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) shares are trading up more than 6 percent on Friday morning after the company reported 137.6 percent increase in second-quarter revenues compared to the prior year

The innovative solar module manufacturers reported an increase in quarterly revenue to RMB 18.841 billion from 7.928 billion last year.

Currently, shares are at $61.83, up 6 percent from the previous close of $58.65 on a volume of 897,648.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.