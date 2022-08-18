JinkoSolar Holding Gains 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) are up more than 5 percent on Thursday morning trade. There were no corporate announcements to support the share movement. The shares have been on a bearish mood since August 10.

The company has scheduled quarterly results on August 26.

Currently, shares are at $63.24, up 5.14 percent from the previous close of $60.15 on a volume of 894,396.

