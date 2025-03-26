JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Earnings Results: $JKS Reports Quarterly Earnings

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING ($JKS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of -$7.34 per share, missing estimates of -$0.42 by $6.92. The company also reported revenue of $20,557,379,982, beating estimates of $3,263,629,493 by $17,293,750,489.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of JINKOSOLAR HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JKS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Daiwa issued a "Sell" rating on 01/10/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/30/2024

