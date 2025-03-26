News & Insights

Stocks
JKS

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Earnings Results: $JKS Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 26, 2025 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING ($JKS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of -$7.34 per share, missing estimates of -$0.42 by $6.92. The company also reported revenue of $20,557,379,982, beating estimates of $3,263,629,493 by $17,293,750,489.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JKS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of JINKOSOLAR HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 618,351 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,396,939
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 509,965 shares (-91.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,698,128
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 430,003 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,707,074
  • HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 404,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,837,962
  • MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 319,369 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,952,288
  • GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 298,274 shares (+167.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,427,022
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 281,662 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,013,383

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JKS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Daiwa issued a "Sell" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/30/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for JINKOSOLAR HOLDING, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JKS forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JKS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.