JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Earnings Results: $JKS Reports Quarterly Earnings

JINKOSOLAR HOLDING ($JKS) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported earnings of -$7.34 per share, missing estimates of -$0.42 by $6.92. The company also reported revenue of $20,557,379,982, beating estimates of $3,263,629,493 by $17,293,750,489.
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of JINKOSOLAR HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 618,351 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,396,939
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 509,965 shares (-91.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,698,128
- INVESCO LTD. removed 430,003 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,707,074
- HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND removed 404,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,837,962
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 319,369 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,952,288
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 298,274 shares (+167.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,427,022
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 281,662 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,013,383
JINKOSOLAR HOLDING Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JKS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Daiwa issued a "Sell" rating on 01/10/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/30/2024
