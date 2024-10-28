JinkoSolar Holding Co's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JKS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $93,580, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $831,963.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $27.5 for JinkoSolar Holding Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JinkoSolar Holding Co's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JinkoSolar Holding Co's whale trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $27.5 in the last 30 days.

JinkoSolar Holding Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $25.00 $112.0K 349 1.4K JKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.6 $4.1 $4.6 $27.50 $91.9K 239 885 JKS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.7 $4.4 $4.6 $25.00 $91.9K 349 612 JKS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.8 $4.6 $4.8 $25.00 $86.4K 349 813 JKS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.8 $5.6 $5.6 $25.00 $84.7K 349 1.2K

About JinkoSolar Holding Co

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd is engaged in the photovoltaic industry. The firm has built a vertically integrated solar power product value chain, manufacturing from silicon wafers to solar modules. It sells solar modules under the JinkoSolar brand. The company's products include Silicon wafers, Solar cells, and Solar modules. Its geographical segments are China (including Hong Kong and Taiwan), North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (except China, which includes Hong Kong and Taiwan), and the Rest of the world.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JinkoSolar Holding Co, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

JinkoSolar Holding Co's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,179,193, the JKS's price is up by 17.64%, now at $27.67. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.