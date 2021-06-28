JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

It's been a good week for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 9.3% to US$43.00. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.9% to hit CN¥7.9b. JinkoSolar Holding also reported a statutory profit of CN¥4.65, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:JKS Earnings and Revenue Growth June 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for JinkoSolar Holding from seven analysts is for revenues of CN¥41.4b in 2021 which, if met, would be a notable 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 173% to CN¥10.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CN¥41.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥18.56 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a pretty serious reduction to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at US$40.46, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on JinkoSolar Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$65.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting JinkoSolar Holding's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 27% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 12% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that JinkoSolar Holding is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on JinkoSolar Holding. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for JinkoSolar Holding going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for JinkoSolar Holding (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

