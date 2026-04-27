JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:JKS) Price Target Decreased by 14.69% to 19.76

The average one-year price target for JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:JKS) has been revised to € 19,76 / share. This is a decrease of 14.69% from the prior estimate of € 23,16 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 10,36 to a high of € 29,07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.77% from the latest reported closing price of € 18,68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in JinkoSolar Holding Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 27.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKS is 0.04%, an increase of 73.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.39% to 15,462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,604K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,390K shares , representing an increase of 13.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 28.93% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 1,381K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,361K shares , representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 8.45% over the last quarter.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong holds 781K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 758K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares , representing an increase of 39.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 66.74% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 603K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares , representing a decrease of 42.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKS by 22.16% over the last quarter.

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