JinkoSolar Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JKS

In trading on Friday, shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (Symbol: JKS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.70, changing hands as low as $51.60 per share. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKS's low point in its 52 week range is $35.41 per share, with $76.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.80.

