JinkoSolar Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against VSUN Solar

December 07, 2024 — 04:50 am EST

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said that it has filed a patent infringement action in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California (San Francisco) against VSUN Solar USA, Inc., Toyo Co., Ltd., and their related entities in the U.S. and abroad for infringement of JinkoSolar's patents.

JinkoSolar has been awarded over 2,800 issued patents, with a proprietary portfolio that includes 462 patents related to N-type TOPCon technology.

