JinkoSolar call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in JinkoSolar (JKS) with 6,795 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 20 points to 114.40%. Dec-24 25 calls and Dec-24 27.5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on October 30th.

