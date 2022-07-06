JinkoSolar Board Approves Repurchase Of Up To $200 Mln ADSs

(RTTNews) - Chinese solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) announced Wednesday that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program, which authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $200 million of its ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares (ADSs) during an 18-month period.

The Company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices in open-market transactions, privately negotiated transactions or block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with the applicable rules and regulations.

The timing and conditions of the share repurchases will be subject to various factors including the requirements under Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act, as well as JinkoSolar's insider trading policy. JinkoSolar plans to use its existing funds to fund repurchases made under the share repurchase program.

