JinkoSolar Adds 10%; Launches Second Generation Tiger Neo Panel Family

(RTTNews) - Shares of solar module maker JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) are rising more than 10% Wednesday morning at $58.73.

Tuesday the company announced launch of its second generation Tiger Neo panel family.

"We are once again raising the standard of N-type performance with the latest generation of our Tiger Neo panels, which deliver better system performance - even through the most demanding conditions," said Gener Miao, CMO of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd.

JKS has traded in the range of $35.41- $76.92 in the last 1 year.

