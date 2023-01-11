Markets
JKS

JinkoSolar Adds 10%; Launches Second Generation Tiger Neo Panel Family

January 11, 2023 — 09:51 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of solar module maker JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) are rising more than 10% Wednesday morning at $58.73.

Tuesday the company announced launch of its second generation Tiger Neo panel family.

"We are once again raising the standard of N-type performance with the latest generation of our Tiger Neo panels, which deliver better system performance - even through the most demanding conditions," said Gener Miao, CMO of JinkoSolar Co., Ltd.

JKS has traded in the range of $35.41- $76.92 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.