JKS

Jinko Solar Co. Reports FY Preliminary Net Income Of RMB2.95 Bln

February 27, 2023 — 07:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) said that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. reported preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of RMB2.95 billion in fiscal year 2022. Annual net income attributable to the shareholders, excluding extraordinary gains and losses, was RMB2.65 billion.

Jinko Solar Co reported that its annual revenues under PRC GAAP were RMB83.08 billion.

JinkoSolar currently owns about 58.62% equity interest in Jinko Solar Co.

