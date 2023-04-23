News & Insights

Markets
JKS

Jinko Solar Announces Estimates Of Preliminary Q1 Results

April 23, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) said that its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. or "Jiangxi Jinko" published estimates of certain preliminary financial results for the first quarter 2023.

Quarterly net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko is estimated to be in the range from RMB1.60 billion to RMB1.70 billion, increasing by from RMB1.20 billion to RMB1.30 billionand by from 298.89% to 323.82% year over year.

The preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko excluding extraordinary gains and losses is estimated to be in the range from RMB1.20 billion to RMB1.30 billion, increasing by from RMB899.6 million to RMB999.6 million and by from 299.48% to 332.77% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JKS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.