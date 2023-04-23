Jinko Solar Announces Estimates Of Preliminary Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) said that its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. or "Jiangxi Jinko" published estimates of certain preliminary financial results for the first quarter 2023.

Quarterly net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko is estimated to be in the range from RMB1.60 billion to RMB1.70 billion, increasing by from RMB1.20 billion to RMB1.30 billionand by from 298.89% to 323.82% year over year.

The preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko excluding extraordinary gains and losses is estimated to be in the range from RMB1.20 billion to RMB1.30 billion, increasing by from RMB899.6 million to RMB999.6 million and by from 299.48% to 332.77% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.